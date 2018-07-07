Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#MumbaiRains
#Sanju
#MumbaiPlasticBan
#DelhiMassSuicide
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Bollywood / Hotness Alert! Katrina Kaif sizzles in latest black and white photoshoot; Varun and Arjun have this to say

Hotness Alert! Katrina Kaif sizzles in latest black and white photoshoot; Varun and Arjun have this to say

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jul 07, 2018 12:20 pm
FOLLOW US:

Katrina Kaif is currently setting Instagram on fire with her hot photoshoot pictures. Well, after leaving everyone surprise with her last picture in the white two-piece ensemble, Kat again spread her hotness with her latest picture in which she has seen in the black bikini top.

Katrina posted her picture on her Instagram account. She captioned the snap, “Light , shadow and soul #tarunvishwa”. Well, Kat is looking super hot in this picture. Interestingly, last time when Kat shared a picture, Arjun Kapoor commented on her post which reads, “U got dandruff Katrina”.

 


Light , shadow and soul 📷 #tarunvishwa

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

But for this latest picture, Namaste England actor commented, “And now ur ALL CLEAR !!! Good job Katrina…” while Varun Dhawan commented, “Humility”.

Well, but this time, Katrina replied to Arjun, “@arjunkapoor I know you want to try these poses…. I’ll come back and show u, I promise”. Further, she added, “@arjunkapoor even @varundvn can show u some poses in my absence”.

This conversation was in a fun way. These stars are very cordial with each other. On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Thugs of Hindostan, which is slated to release this year.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK