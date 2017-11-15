Hotness Alert! Kareena Kapoor Khan looks smokin’ hot in this thigh high slit golden dress

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania are playing protagonists in Veere Di Wedding and it is one of the most awaited light-hearted upcoming films in 2018. The two vibrant posters have got the fans excited for the big fat wedding of the year.

Last month, we had shared a couple of looks of Kareena Kapoor Khan from the sets of a shoot while she was getting ready for her shot. As it turns out, Kareena was getting ready for the promotional shoot of Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017. Veere Di Wedding producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor shared Kareena’s whole look from the shoot as she looks ravishing in a glittery gold gown by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla with thigh-high slit. Soft curls, simple yet smokey makeup and heels completes her look. She captioned it, “Kareena in bespoke @abujanisandeepkhosla couture for @lux #moviestar.”

Kareena in bespoke @abujanisandeepkhosla couture for @lux ✨✨✨ #moviestar

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently wrapped up the Phuket schedule of her film. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding is scheduled to release on May 18, 2018.