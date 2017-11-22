Hotness Alert! Deepika Padukone’s steamy bikini photoshoot is not to be missed!

Deepika Padukone may be in headlines for the controversy surrounding her film ‘Padmavati’ but she is now breaking the Internet for something else. The actress, recently, flew to Sri Lanka and turned muse to the magazine ‘Filmfare’ for a stunning swimsuit edition photoshoot.

What happens when one combines high-end fashion with swimsuits? It ends up being a stunning photoshoot. A series of images were shared by Filmfare and Deepika looks breathtaking in all of them. In one of the first images, the actress is donning a sheer black swimsuit with a shimmery jacket. Smokey eyes, beach waves, and a few accessories have rounded up her look.

In another shot, Deepika is wearing a monochrome shimmery jacket with high waist bikini.

One of the coolest shots is the one in which Deepika is glowing in a glittery gold strappy dress while sitting beside the pool.

In another shot, Deepika is seen wearing the same outfit but is seen giving her shot while being inside the pool

Sizzling hot! Check out each and every picture of @deepikapadukone from our latest cover shoot. A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Nov 22, 2017 at 1:09am PST

On the cover, Deepika is glowing in a pink pullover by Pink Porcupines with Wild Orchid earrings from Valliyan. Hind of gold eyeshadow with nude lips and makeup has rounded her look.

Deepika Padukone is showcasing her wild side in these clicks which have been shot by ace photographer Errikos Andreou. All the looks for the shoot were styled by Deepika’s all-time favorite, Shaleena Nathani.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in the controversial period drama ‘Padmavati’ alongside Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.