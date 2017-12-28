Hotness Alert! Bikini pictures of south model Parvathy Omanakuttan will create heat in this winter

Former Miss India 2008, Parvathy Omanakuttan has recently created heat on the social media by posting her hot bikini pictures on the beach. Well, Parvathy is undoubtedly one of the vivacious models of India but her recent bikini pictures have also proved that the diva has probably the best bikini body in Indian glam world.

Her perfect figure, wet body and exotic expression can make anyone fall in love with her. Moreover, she just looks awesome in the picture while taking a sunbath.

Well, Parvathy won the Miss India title in 2018. The elegant beauty has also been the first runner-up at Miss World 2008 pageant. Interestingly, the hot diva was also awarded the titles of Miss World Asia & Oceania at the Miss World 2008 competition.

Apart from modelling, the diva has done few films in the south industry such as Ajith’s ‘Billa 2’. Parvathy has also made her debut in 2011 with the film ‘United Six’, directed by Vishal Aryan Singh.