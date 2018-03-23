Hot! Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna goes topless for monochrome photo; internet can’t stop talking about it

With the bold and beautiful being the contemporary phenomenon amongst social media lovers, it isn’t surprising to see celebs shed inhibitions. Many of them are more than happy to exhibit the concept of celebrating one’s body. Amongst them is Jackie Shroff’s filmmaker daughter Krishna Shroff. Yet again giving a glimpse of her recent photoshoot, Krishna Shroff has posted a picture of her topless photoshoot. Needless to say, it is breaking the internet with fans sharing the picture across varied platforms. What is also adding to the element of mystique are the beautiful tattoos that seem to have added to the oomph quotient of this photoshoot.

Krishna, who shared the images of this monochrome photo shoot on social media, also credited the same to her friend-photographer Divina Rikhye. However, let us tell you that this is not the first time where Krishna Shroff has taken the social media by a storm. Prior to this, her topless picture had gone viral on the internet. The star kid had taken to social media to share the picture and it spread like wildfire across the web.

Interestingly, Krishna, who seems to be so comfortable in front of camera, is harbouring dreams of staying behind it. While her brother Tiger Shroff is rocking the box office, she has plans to be a filmmaker. In fact, she even assisted Sabbir Khan during the shoot of the Tiger film Munna Michael.

However, considering her Instagram posts and her fans giving a thumbs up to her photoshoots, if not acting, let’s hope we get to see Krishna Shroff flaunting her modelling skills more often! After all her love for camera does reflect in them, don’t you think so?

