HOT! These pictures of ‘Qayamat Ki Raat’ actor Vivek Dahiya are a treat for your eyes

If the Monday Blues are getting to you, we have the perfect motivation to keep you going through your day. Television hunk Vivek Dahiya is at your rescue with his fitness stream that is bound to raise the temperature.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein sensation won many hearts while on the show, and now it’s another homerun with Star Plus’ Qayamat Ki Raat. Looking handsome as ever, Vivek is a fitness enthusiast who regularly hits the gym, follows a healthy diet and rocking a hot bod, which is a pure treat for our eyes.

The actor is giving us some serious fitness goals and his pictures below will kick you out of your laziness and pump up the adrenaline to conquer the day.