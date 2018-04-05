HOT! Sherlyn Chopra goes nude for a steamy photo-shoot, see pics

Sherlyn Chopra is again breaking the internet with her hot and steamy pictures and videos. In her latest photoshoot, Sherlyn goes a step ahead and bares it all as she goes nude and covering her assets with a huge teddy bear.

Sharing the video Sherlyn wrote, “Listen to my #heartbeat #video by @malaysompura #photographer @ashishsom #makeupandhair by @rajeshgupta_mua (sic).”

Sherlyn made the headlines few years back when she posted nude photos from the cover of Playboy magazine and the pictures broke the internet. She was the first Indian woman to do that. Meanwhile, Sherlyn worked in few films such as ‘Dil Bole Hadippa’ starring Rani Mukerji and Shahid Kapoor. Sherlyn also starred in errotic drama ‘Kamasutra 3D’ but later was replaced after she uploaded a video clip of the photoshoot of the film without seeking permission. Sherlyn was last seen in 2016 release ‘Wajah Tum Ho’ in a special appearance.

Talking about the latest photoshoot, here are some of other pictures which are going viral on social media. Check out: