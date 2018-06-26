Hot! Shama Sikander’s bikini top sets the temperatures soaring

Yet again Shama Sikander has set her Instagram page on fire! While fans can’t get enough of her photoshoot pictures, here’s a glimpse of her new avatar for a photoshoot. Amidst her many bold pictures, looks like this is the latest one to join the list and we wouldn’t be surprised if fans demand some more glimpses of this HOT photoshoot.

Set against the backdrop of interiors of a building, Shama Sikander adds oomph in what seems like a metallic finish bikini top and black shorts with a fur coat over her shoulder. Glasses, long earrings add to her look. The actress posted this picture on her Instagram page, albeit with a philosophical quote. The post read, “Every next level of your life will demand a different you. Stop explaining yourself to other people, you owe no one any explanation of what you do. Your life is yours not their’s…. #abdilkisunn.”

Shama Sikander, who was once quite popular on television, has been doing photoshoots. While she explored the web world with series like Maya and short films like Sexaholic, she is yet to speak on her next Bollywood film.