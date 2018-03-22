HOT! Shama Sikander’s bikini image will certainly give you beach goals

She may not have been seen on the big screen in the past couple of years, but that has definitely not stopped Shama Sikander from amassing a massive following on social networking sites. With an Instagram profile that boasts of over 4.5 lakh followers, Shama is certainly making waves. And continuing with the same, the actress’ recent throwback post is certain to get her a few hundred followers more.

Sharing a throwback image of her in a bikini while soaking in the sun in Australia, Shama added, “The tans will fade but memories will last forever… #Australia #Melbourne #BeachLove #Throwback #Memories #Vacation #TravelDiaries”.

Just looking at the image with its sun kissed beach, blue waters and idyllic setting we want to head out for a holiday ourselves. Back on the work front, Shama Sikander was last seen in a short film, Sexaholic, directed by Shailendra Singh, and also appeared in Vikram Bhatt’s erotic web series Maaya.