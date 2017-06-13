HOT! Shama Sikander set to heat things up in this super SEXY outfit

After having started her career with music videos and television, the hot sultry Shama Sikander tried her hand in films as well. After having done a handful of forgettable films like Dhoom Dhadaka, Ansh: The Deadly Part and Prem Aggan, Shama Sikander shocked everyone with her latest web show Sexaholic, which was directed by Shailendra Singh.

Recently, we got our hands on an extremely drop dead stunning photograph of the ‘shockingly sexy’ and ‘sexily shocking’ Shama Sikander, in which she is seen wearing a revealing costume. She captioned the same as “Rule your mind or it will rule you!! #thought #ruletheworld ❤ this beautiful click by @areesz”.

As for the film’s front, Shama Sikander is yet to announce her next Bollywood outing.