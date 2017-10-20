Hot! Sanjay Dutt’s daughter, Trishala sizzles in this outfit as she flaunts her well-toned body

While Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for a lavish Diwali with his family this year, his eldest daughter Trishala who is currently in the US is setting fitness goals. The young entrepreneur has set out to achieve her fitness goals and a well-toned body and she was flaunting the same on social media.

Trishala Dutt, who is quite active on Instagram, took to the platform to share a latest picture of her svelte frame in a black skirt and red sheer top. She further also captioned it with a series of hashtags saying, “#mybodytho #stomachdefinition #gymlife #aboutlastnight #yay #lemonwaterworks #andcardio #7daysaweek.” Expressing her happiness in those hashtags, the Dutt girl also gave us a glimpse of her workout regime and diet.

♣️♥️♠️♦️ #mybodytho #stomachdefinition #gymlife #aboutlastnight #yay #lemonwaterworks #andcardio #7daysaweek

Although not too many details are included, it seems that Trishala has been doing quite a bit of cardio and has been consuming lemon water seven days a week. Her recent Instagram caption definitely credits the success of her weight loss to those two.

On the career front, we hear that Trishala Dutt is not keen on following her father’s steps and has not made any attempts to get into the Bollywood industry. She is quite happy with her business of hair extensions, Dream Tresses.