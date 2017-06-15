HOT: Salman Khan’s ‘Tubelight’ co-star Zhu Zhu sexy bikini photo going viral

Chinese actress Zhu Zhu is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Kabir Khan’s upcoming directorial venture, ‘Tubelight’. While the actress is gearing for the film which is just a few days away from the release, she is already making waves on the Internet.

On Tuesday, Zhu Zhu shared a photo of herself in a pink bikini as she was spending some ‘me time’reading against the serene backdrop of a mountain and the sea in the background. The caption read, “#Needaholiday #chilloutzhuzhu.”

While the fans can’t stop seeing here drool-worthy photos, Zhu Zhu will be visiting India for the promotions of ‘Tubelight’.

Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘Tubelight’ stars Salman Khan and Sohail Khan and is releasing on June 23.