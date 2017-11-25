HOT! Riya Sen sizzles in this black swimsuit and she looks as sexy as ever
Riya Sen, who seems to have disappeared from Bollywood, recently, was back in news after media reports shared pictures of the actress’ marriage with her beau Shivam Tiwari. Followed by that, the actress went on to post a few glimpses of her lovey-dovey honeymoon before getting into the work grind.
Now that Riya Sen is back to her professional commitments, the actress has been posting several pictures of photoshoots and more on her Instagram page. One amongst them that caught our attention immediately was this black swimsuit where Sen is seen flaunting her svelte frame. Riya is seen wearing a black cut out swimsuit along with a matching Nidhi Munim cover up shrug with no accessories and minimal make-up. While it seems to be a photograph from one of her recent photoshoots we hear that this is not all.
The Jhankaar Beats actress has shared a link on the bio of her Instagram account that talks about each of her looks that are posted on the platform and furthermore, in her captions, the actress has also been urging her fans to find details of her look providing them with the details of the same on the link given by her. Her caption for her latest picture read, “I’m a lean green enviro friendly machine! Shop my look by hitting the link in my bio.” The actress seems to be venturing into fashion and likes as a part of her new endeavor.
On the acting front, Riya Sen has decided to experiment with the digital medium and made her debut in the web-series, Alt Balaji’s erotic-horror franchise Ragini MMS 2.0 which also features Karishma Sharma, Siddharth Gupta, Nishant Malkani in lead roles among others.