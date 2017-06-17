Hot Pictures: Madhura Naik of ‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji’ fame sizzles in swim suit

Telly beauty Madhura Naik, known for bold and seductive avatar, recently did a photoshoot, which looks too hot to handle.

She posted the picture on Instagram and captioned it as, “Less Monday .. More summer #mermaid #waterbaby #swimsuit #swimming #waternymph #blue #mondayblues”. Soon, she posted another picture and wrote, “Good times and tan lines 👑 #mondayblues #blue #waternymph #swimming #swimsuit #swimwear #tanlines #sun #summer #mermaid”. We just cannot take our eyes off from her latest pictures.

In the picture, Madhura is seen raising temperatures with her recent pictures and looks sizzling hot as she takes a dip in a pool. She is seen flaunting her perfect bikini body by wearing the floral swim suit.

Less Monday .. More summer #mermaid #waterbaby #swimsuit #swimming #waternymph #blue #mondayblues A post shared by Madhura Naik (@madhura.naik) on Jun 4, 2017 at 10:26pm PDT

She has entered the TV show ‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji’ on Star Plus. She says she will be seen in traditional Indian avatar on the small screen for the first time. The actress will be seen essaying the role of Palomi.

Talking about her character, Madhura said: “My character’s entry scene is when she is cooking puris on a stove and burner. For someone like me who isn’t entirely trained in cooking, it was fun to shoot for this character which is the complete opposite of me.”

While ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ ended with the death of its lead pair Sooraj and Sandhya Rathi (played by actors Anas Rashid and Deepika Singh), ‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji’ focuses on the journey of their children Ved, Vansh and Kanak Rathi.

When life gets complicated.. I DRIVE ⚡️ #minicoopers #cooper #mini #cars #drive #instagood #picoftheday A post shared by Madhura Naik (@madhura.naik) on Jun 12, 2017 at 3:48am PDT