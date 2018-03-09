Hot! Kartik Aaryan flaunts his six pack abs in Health and Nutrition magazine

Karti Aryan is currently riding high with the success of his latest release ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’. Kartik has gained a lot of love, appreciation, popularity and also female attention. And now he has revealed his sexy side as he can be seen flaunting his abs in the latest issue of Health and Nutrition magazine. Kartik is seen posing in nothing but a pair of jeans.

Kartik has surely worked hard and achieved the abs. As per the reports, Kartik was being trained by celebrity trainer Prashant Sawant and Rohan Sawant who have trained big celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and Ajay Devgn.

Meanwhile, Kartik’s latest release ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ has earned about Rs 75 crore at the box office. The film also stars Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in the lead roles.