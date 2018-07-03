Hot Kangana Ranaut sizzles in a bikini for Cosmopolitan; see pic

Kangana Ranaut is known to be the bold and sassy queen of Bollywood. With a never back down attitude she has been slaying her glam quotient all over. Be it the Cannes red carpet or simply a public appearance, Kangana has delivered some of the iconic looks of 2018. But this time she has raised the temperature up a notch with her hotness.

Her cover shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine has her donning a sequinned bikini with a trench coat. It’s like summer and monsoon all in one.

On the work front, Kangana is enjoying her time shooting for Mental Hai Kya in London, in which she is starring opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Besides Mental Hai Kya, Kangana has signed director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s next film, as per reports. Kangana will undergo extensive training of Kabaddi for the film. She will be learning about the challenges faced by Kabaddi players as well.