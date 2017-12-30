Hot Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her beach body in fluorescent swimsuit in Bali

Just like every B-town celebrity, Jacqueline Fernandez also took off to a foreign location to spend the holidays with her friends and family. The actress is in Bali in Indonesia with her family having the time of her life.

Just a day ago, we shared quite a few photographs from her trip where she spent the day at the pool and on the beach surfing. On Friday evening, Jacqueline shared a couple of more pictures from her beach day and this time she was flaunting her fit body. Wearing a fluorescent swimsuit, she was seen doing the handstand at the beach. She captioned the photos, “Vitamin Sea.”

At the beach, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture with one of her family members. She was even seen enjoying the local dance as she danced along with her family.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen next in Remo D’souza’s Race 3 alongside Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Daisy Shah. The film is scheduled for Eid 2018 release. The actress will also be seen in Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.