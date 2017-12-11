Hot Indian glam girls Karishma Sharma and others dazzle through Amit Khanna’s lens in ‘The Streaming Calendar’ 2018 calendar

Get geared to witness a yearly calendar like never before! Indian glam girls are ready to set international standards through Amit Khanna’s lens. The photographer launched the first ever digital streaming calendar powered by the digital hash which showcased sizzling hot Indian actresses in their boldest avatars. The list features girls like Karishma Sharma, Tina Dutta, Diandra Soares, Suzanna Mukherjee, Iris Maity, Sony Kaur and Quetee Nagpal among others.

Talking about his sensuous & unusual concept, Amit Khanna said, “I am extremely pleased to work with these 12 lovely girls. I respect their confidence and talent. I am also thrilled by the support of digital hash. This calendar is a step forward that is all set to burn your screens.” Partners at the digital hash, Ritesh Kudecha & Anuya Chauhan Kudecha say, “The Streaming Calendar ‘18 is our intimate compliment to this absolute freedom that the internet gives to this new generation of actors and addresses who have carved a niche for themselves. We hope to create a memorable experience for everyone involved and our audience with The Streaming Calendar ‘18”.

Produced by Anuya Chauhan Kudecha and Ritesh Kudecha, the theme of next year’s calendar is ‘Raw sensuality set in languid scenarios’. The sheer magnetism of each girl of the 12 girls for each month is palpable.