Shahid Kapoor is currently one of the hottest hunks of Bollywood. The 36-year-old actor has been sharing his shirtless pictures on his Twitter and Instagram account. However, his recent Twitter picture will definitely make girls go gaga over him.

Recently, the actor shared his shirtless picture on his Twitter account on which he captioned, “#NewProfilePic”

Well, in this picture Shahid is looking extremely hot in this shirtless look. His chiseled body will surely give girls sleepless nights. Moreover, this touch of monochromatic effect flaunts his body more beautifully.

Meanwhile, the Udta Punjab actor is currently enjoying holidays in London with his lady love Mira Rajput and his adorable daughter Misha. However, despite enjoying holidays, the actor didn’t miss any chance to share glimpses of their vacation.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming project Padmavati, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The film is slated to release on November 17.