Hot girl in town! After Priya Varrier, Bom Diggy Diggy girl Sakshi Mallik is the new National Crush!

Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the most popular of them all? Is the valid question which is being asked in this dog-eat-dog, social-viral age! Social media influencers enjoy the celebrity status for barely few seconds till someone else usurps their coveted position. Last month, the nation heaved and sighed over the ‘National Crush’ and Malayalam actress Priya Varrier. She became famous in a ‘wink’ and the rest is history. Well, looks like now there is already another actress waiting in the wings who, in all probability, has become the next National Crush.

So the lady in question is Sakshi Mallik. What’s her claim to fame you ask? Well she appeared in the hit dance number Bom Diggy Diggy in Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and since then, there has been no looking back for her. She already has one million followers on Instagram and they are increasing with passing day.

She is into modelling and has been a face for brands like Freshlook, PC Jewellers, Nykaa, Faces Canada. There is a growing interest for her on the net with she being extremely active on social media. Aside from acting, she loves dancing and her account is filled with clips of her dancing by the beach. For the uninitiated, she comes from Kanpur and is a B.Tech graduate. She wanted to pursue management studies before she plunged full time into modelling and influencing. Check out her pics down below and tell us if you like her as much as Priya. We definitely would like to see Sakshi more on the big screen. She has both talent and chutzpah to make it big in the tinsel town.