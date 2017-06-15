HOT! Disha Patani sizzles in a black bikini and a tan look

Actor Disha Patani who was last seen in the film ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ has been setting the internet afire with her sizzling hot posts on social networking sites.

Well, the actress who was recently in the news after being clicked on her birthday celebrating the same with her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff, seems to be heating things up again.

In fact Disha who is yet to sign her next Bollywood venture took to Instagram sharing a throwback image from one of her photoshoots. Posting the image that features her sporting a black bikini and a tanned look, Disha added, “#Throwback #Tan tan”.

Back on the film front, Disha Patani will be next seen opposite Tiger Shroff in ‘Baaghi 2’.