Hot couple Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu get steamy while promoting safe sex; Watch Video Now

One of Bollywood’s hottest real-life couple Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu has always been giving major couple goals to their fans. After getting married in April 2016, the couple has been creating many headlines. Well, we have seen Karan and Bipasha promoting yoga together. However, now the couple has become even steamier as they have endorsed a condom brand to create awareness about unsafe sex. Isn’t that interesting?

Recently, Grover has posted a video with Bipasha on his Instagram handle. He captioned, “In a country that has the second largest population in the world.. we still have taboos on just the words sex and condoms… but not the actual act. Let’s talk more… read more and learn more about all the things that can be avoided just by the use of a simple precaution. With condoms you can have planned pregnancies and protected sex… which can curb the growth HIV and STD cases. As a couple we believe in this that’s why we have thoughtfully endorsed it. @bipashabasu @playgardcondoms”

Well, this video creates steamy waves as Karan and Bipasha are looking so hot and attractive. Their sensuous chemistry can be seen throughout this entire video. Simultaneously, the couple has also created awareness about HIV, AIDS and STD diseases which is caused due to unsafe sex. Moreover, unwanted pregnancy among today’s women has also been playing a major role in increasing population.

Thus, this video proves that there should be more awareness among adults about unsafe sex.