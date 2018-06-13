HOT: ‘Bom Doggy Diggy’ girl Sakshi Malik’s sexy signature step in bikini is jaw dropping

‘Bom Diggy Diggy’ sensation Sakshi Malik has recently posted an amaze picture of herself in a bikini pulling off the signature step from this popular song reprised in the smash hit of the year, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and impresses us! Sakshi is primarily an Instagram influencer with millions of followers in addition to being a super successful model. Her claim to fame was of course the hit song starring Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh but she has been a face to a lot of prominent FMCG brands before she even got the song.

She promotes healthy living and fitness through her account and is followed by youngsters who love her sense of style. Effortlessly beautiful, Sakshi looks scintillating in every frame. She has the right combination of beauty, innocence and oodles of sensuality which clicks with her fans. In the picture she shared recently, she is dressed in a cool blue bikini top in stripes with sea green bottoms. She flashes her beautiful smile which will sure send her fans into a meltdown.

For the uninitiated, Sakshi never planned a career in modeling and acting. Hailing originally from Kanpur, she holds a degree in BTech. She initially wanted to pursue MBA but destiny had other plans for her! Not that we are complaining! Check out this hot pic by Sakshi and come back for more!