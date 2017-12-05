Hot Bod: Diljit Dosanjh’s transformation for Sandeep Singh biopic will leave you in awe
Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh shared fit body pictures of himself in which he appears to have undergone a serious transformation. The pictures sees Diljit Dosanjh with a serious expression on his face. He is pushing all the boundary lines to get his fittest best to do justice to the role of the hockey player Sandeep Singh in upcoming movie ‘Soorma’. He has already started prepping for the sport star’s biopic and we are already awed by his transformation. The film, which talks about the rise and fall and an amazing comeback of the 31-year-old legend in all slated for a June 29, 2018 release.
Check out the pictures below:
Diljit has already wooed many with his rustic voice and has gained some fan following with his earnest acting ‘Udta Punjab’. According to media reports, Diljit has always been into fitness and working in gym is nothing new for him.