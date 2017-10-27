Hot and sizzling pictures of Hansika Motwani you cannot miss

Hansika Motwani, the South film actress, is also quite popular in Bollywood. She has done films like Koi Mil Gaya, Aap Ka Surroor, Jaago, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai and many more. She made her first debut in south with the Telugu movie Desamuduru in the year 2007. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut- South for the same movie. And now she has comes under top heroines in South industry.

Apart from films, Hansika has done many TV shows in her teenage like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Recently, the actress slammed Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan for degrading South film industry, she took her Twitter account and wrote “Doesn’t she know a lot of Bollywood actors hv worked & are working in the our south industry! Shame on you #hinakhan for trying 2demean us.” She also added, “And whatever #hinakhan is saying is our pure bullshit. #pleasegetyourtactsrightgirl.” She even called her out saying, “What is this suppose to even mean? How can she even degrade south industry like this ? #shamehinakhan.”

Hina Khan is inside Bigg Boss house. In case she was out, there would be a huge tussle between this two actresses.

