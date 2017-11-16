Hot and sexy Sherlyn Chopra looks super sizzling in sexy black lingerie

There are sex sirens and then there’s Sherlyn Chopra. As a film actor, she didn’t become as popular as say Mallika Sherawat. But she made a sizeable fan following with her hotness and sex appeal. Five years ago, she broke all boundaries by becoming the first Indian actress to pose nude for Playboy magazine. The on-the-sets pictures showed Sherlyn totally confident in her own skin (pun intended) and no wonder that it soon became a sensation.

Thankfully, the hottie is still posting sizzling pictures on her Instagram handle and it’s quite a hit with her fans. Yesterday, Sherlyn Chopra posted two pictures that once again prove why she deserves to be talked about more. It features her wearing hot, black lingerie that looks sizzling on her. The first pic is candid while in the second picture, she’s posing sexily. In both the pictures, there’s a mirror behind and hence, her back is visible too.

Never apologise for being #intelligent , #strong n #badass 💋 #weareloveandlight #makeup n #hair by @makeuphairbyvidyajagtap A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:31am PST

Sherlyn Chopra has been working in Hindi films since 2005. She has featured in Time Pass, Jawani Diwani: A Youthful Joyride, Naughty Boy, Red Swastik and Raqeeb. She had a small role in Rani Mukerji–Shahid Kapoor starrer Dil Bole Hadippa. She was also a part of the ambitious film Kamasutra 3D but due to differences with director Rupesh Paul, she opted out of it. Her last film appearance was in a song in Wajah Tum Ho.