Hot and Sexy Esha Gupta is breaking the Internet with latest bikini photoshoot for GQ

Esha Gupta knows how to create a storm through her sultry yet sensuous photoshoots. Recently, the model-turned-actress was in headlines owing to her semi-nude and bikini-clad photoshoot that pretty much broke the Internet.

Once again, Esha Gupta’s photographs are going viral on social media with her latest photoshoot for GQ India. The actress flaunted toned body in bikini and swimsuits for the November issue of the magazine.

The first shot from the shoot is absolutely stunning. Esha is donning a red high waist bikini from Arak and has paired it up with Topshop denim jacket. She has rounded the look with Maria Black danglers.

The former Miss India has posed for the cameras showing off her body in some of the most amazing bathing suits and bikinis. The second shot is sizzling hot in which Esha is wearing beige bikini Melissa Odabash and has paired it up with a necklace by Cornelia Webb.

Once again, Esha Gupta is rocking a black bodysuit while playing muse to GQ.

This one has to be one of our favourite looks from the stunning shoot. Esha Gupta is wearing light blue bodysuit by Melissa Odabash. Beach waves, simple makeup and cuff by Hermès complete her look.

Esha Gupta shared this photograph on her social media and wrote, “November says hello.. #gq.” She is wearing a stunning printed swimsuit by Missoni at Infinite Luxury with a statement necklace by Aurélie Bidermann.

This black backless swimsuit by Araks is definitely working for Esha Gupta.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was recently seen in Milan Luthria‘s Baadshaho starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’cruz.