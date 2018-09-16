Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Bollywood / Honoured to share platform with Ratan Tata to speak with PM Narendra Modi, says Amitabh Bachchan

Honoured to share platform with Ratan Tata to speak with PM Narendra Modi, says Amitabh Bachchan

— By IANS | Sep 16, 2018 03:22 pm
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says that he is honoured to share a platform with industrialist Ratan Tata to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Gateway of India forms the perfect backdrop for this early morning event – a Conference calling with the Prime Minister of the country, on the occasion of the Cleanliness Drive in the country and to my left the great Ratan Tata, honoured to be sharing this platform with him as we speak to the PM,” Amitabh wrote on his blog on Saturday night.

The 75-year-old actor added: “The Prime Minister is gracious and generous in his words of praise and acknowledgement for me; a moment that does bring in self-consciousness ever. Even when I wish to run away from such, it does become imperative that I stick around for, ever, the nature and the cause is more important.” The interaction streamed live on NaMo App. On the acting front, Amitabh currently has two films in his kitty — “Thugs Of Hindostan” and “Badla”.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…

  • CJI mantle for Justice Ranjan Gogoi

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has saved itself from scathing criticism and huge embarrassment by appointing Justice Ranjan Gogoi as…

  • Now, Ranjan Gogoi has to tolerate ‘noisy judges’

    There is nothing in common between the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with his retired brother judge…

  • Should Narendra Modi trust Americans?

    Narendra Modi. Pic/PtiIndia’s foreign policy options in respect of Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which the United States has problematic…

  • Foreigners to the fore again

    editorial, Foreigners, Draft National Register of Citizens, Assam, BJP, Amit ShahThe moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…