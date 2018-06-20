Hollywood stars rally against US President Donald Trump’s immigrant policy

Los Angeles: Hollywood celebrities like Natalie Portman, Mindy Kaling and John Legend have spoken out against the controversial illegal immigration policy by US President Donald Trump‘s administration. Trump and his administration have come under heavy criticism of late for adopting a zero-tolerance approach to people illegally crossing over the American border from Mexico, with officials currently separating parents from their children as they are taken into custody.

Portman is spearheading a new campaign calling on US lawmakers to stop tearing families apart as authorities crack down on illegal immigration, reports aceshowbiz.com. She has now joined forces with activists at the National Domestic Workers Alliance to slam the “brutal new policy” via a MoveOn.org petition, which will be delivered to Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, and members of the US Congress.

“This shockingly cruel, traumatic, and inhumane practice has no place in our country. It must be stopped immediately, and without holding these children hostage to pass other anti-immigrant policies We must speak loudly enough, and in large enough numbers, that the media stays focused on this story,” Portman said in a statement.

The actress said she has “joined the National Domestic Workers Alliance to launch this petition. Please sign it and stay tuned for more ways to help these families”. Over 250,000 people had added their names to the campaign as WENN went to press.

Mindy, who has Indian roots, tweeted: “As a mother and a daughter of immigrants, I am heartbroken about children being separated from their families at America’s borders.” Celebrities like Bette Midler, singer John Legend and his model wife Chrissy Teigen, filmmaker Ron Howard, actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Alyssa Milano, and country legend Willie Nelson are among the other celebrities to blast the Trump administration in recent days.

Hollywood veteran Kevin Costner expressed his disgust during an appearance on talk show “The View” on June 19.