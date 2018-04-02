Hollywood mourns the loss of legendary producer Steven Bochco

Washington DC: Hollywood is mourning the death of Steven Bochco, the prolific showrunner of American sitcoms. The 10-time Primetime Emmy Award winner, who died on Sunday after a long battle with a rare form of cancer, created several hit television shows including ‘Hill Street Blues’, ‘NYPD Blue’, ‘L.A. Law’, ‘Doogie Howser, M.D.’, ‘Commander in Chief’, ‘Raising the Bar’ among others.

People from all the aspects of the industry have paid tribute to the legendary artist. Disney CEO Bob Iger, who was ABC Network president when ‘NYPD Blue’ launched, wrote, ” Steven Bochco: Today, our industry lost a visionary, a creative force, a risk taker, a witty, urbane story teller with an uncanny ability to know what the world wanted. We were long-term colleagues, and longer term friends, and I am deeply saddened”.

American actress, Sharon Lawrence, who worked with Bochco in ‘NYPD Blue,’ wrote, “It was his vision, style, taste and tenacity that made me love watching TV. It was being on #NYPDBlue that made me love working on TV. Thank you and rest well Steven Bochco. You were one of a kind”.

Debra Messing of ‘Will & Grace’ fame shared, “So sad to hear of Steven Bochco’s passing. He was a pioneer, a gentleman, and gave me my first job in prime time tv. Rest well, sir. You will be missed. #RIP”. The creator of ‘House of Cards’, Beau Willimon, tweeted, “As a kid, “Hill Street Blues” and “L.A. Law” were rituals in my house. All of us who grew up watching great TV and have benefited from the ground he broke owe pioneer Steven Bochco a debt of gratitude. RIP”.

Mark A.

Altman of ‘House of the Dead’ series said, ” Heartbroken over the death of the great #StevenBochco. He was an amazing talent. His autobiography is a must-read. He changed television forever”. Bochco’s colleague Blair Underwood from ‘L.A. Law’ shared a picture of the industry veteran and wrote a heartfelt message, “VERY SAD to hear that Steven Bochco passed away on Sunday. Steven hired me on LA LAW and changed the trajectory of my life and career.

There are opportunities available to me today because he took a chance on a kid like me, long ago. I’ll forever be grateful to him. RIP Steven”. Judd Apatow of ‘Wanderlust’ wrote, “Steven Bochco sat with Jake Kasdan and myself before we started Freaks and Geeks and let us grill him for advice. We used all of it. He was a great man and will forever be an inspiration”.