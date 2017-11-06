Hollywood Film Awards honours Gardy Oldman, Kate Winslet, Jake Gyllenhaal

Washington D.C: The award season has officially begun with 2017 Hollywood Film Awards, Los Angeles, Jake Gyllenhaal,

The 21st edition of annual Hollywood Film Awards was held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles and featured some of the biggest names of the cinema industry. Kate Winslet and Jake Gyllenhaal took the top honours of acting at the star-studded event, while veteran Gary Oldman took the Hollywood Career Achievement Award for his contribution to the film industry, according to E! Online.

“I began my career almost forty years ago, and at every juncture, some significant person or turn of fate pushed me along. I’ve had great fortuen in my career and I feel every ounce of that privilege,” said Oldman.

The cast of the indie comedy, ‘I, Tonya’ about the Tonya Harding/Nancy Kerrigan scandal, also took the stage to accept the Hollywood Ensemble Award.

Television host James Corden came back to host the award show for his third consecutive year.

Here’s the full list of honorees at 2017 Hollywood Film Awards:

Hollywood Career Achievement Award: Gary Oldman

Hollywood Actor Award: Jake Gyllenhaal, ‘Stronger’

Hollywood Supporting Actor Award: Sam Rockwell, ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Montana’

Hollywood Actress Award: Kate Winslet, ‘Wonder Wheel’

Hollywood Supporting Actress Award: Allison Janney, ‘I, Tonya’

Hollywood Comedy Award: Adam Sandler, ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’

Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor Award: ‘Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name’

Hollywood Breakout Performance Actress Award: Mary J. Blige, ‘Mudbound’

New Hollywood Actor Award: Jamie Bell, ‘Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool’

Hollywood Ensemble Award: ‘I, Tonya’

Hollywood Comedy Ensemble Award: ‘The Big Sick’

Hollywood Breakout Ensemble Award: ‘Mudbound’

Hollywood Foreign Language Film Award: Angelina Jolie and Loung Ung, ‘First They Killed My Father’

Hollywood Song Award: Diane Warren, Common and Andra Day, “Stand Up for Something” from the ‘Marshall’ soundtrack

Hollywood Animation Award: ‘Coco’

Hollywood Director Award: Joe Wright, ‘Darkest Hour’

Hollywood Documentary Award: Sean “Diddy” Combs, ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story’

Hollywood Screenwriter Award: Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, ‘The Disaster Artist’

Hollywood Cinematography Award: Roger Deakins, ‘Blade Runner 2049’

Hollywood Film Composer Award: Thomas Newman, ‘Victoria & Abdul’

Hollywood Editor Award: Sidney Wolinsky, ‘The Shape of Water’

Hollywood Visual Effects Award: Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Dan Barrett and Erik Winquist, ‘War of the Planet of the Apes’

Hollywood Sound Award: Addison Teague & Dave Acord, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2’

Hollywood Costume Design Award: Jacqueline Durran, ‘Darkest Hour’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Hollywood Make-Up & Hair Styling Award: Jenny Shircore, ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Hollywood Production Design Award: Dennis Gassner, ‘Blade Runner 2049’.