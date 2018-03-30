Hollywood director Christopher Nolan arrives in Mumbai for film restoration conference, see pic

Oscar-nominated director Christopher Nolan has arrived with wife and children in Mumbai for a three-day trip. Nolan in Mumbai will take part in a talk about the future of cinema– a cause that he has become the most dedicated spokesperson for.

Filmmaker-archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur will be hosting the renowned filmmaker and he hopes the director’s trip to India will draw attention to the cause of film preservation and restoration. Nolan has often spoken about restoring old film reels and, in fact, is slated to present the 70mm print of Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece “2001: A Space Odyssey” at the Cannes Film Festival to mark the movie’s 50th anniversary.

A public lecture on ‘Process and the Non-Deliberate Act’ by visual artist Tacita Dean is slated to take place today. It will be followed by a discussion on ‘Reframing The Future Of Film’ on Monday in Mumbai with Nolan, Dean and Dungarpur.

A roundtable discussion is also planned with prominent personalities of the Indian film industry to be attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan, Shyam Benegal and others. Nolan will be present for the screenings of two of his recent films –Oscar-nominated Dunkirk and Interstellar. Christopher Nolan is famous for his many films such as ‘Dunkirk’, ‘Interstellar’, ‘Inception’, ‘The Dark Knight’ series.