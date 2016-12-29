Hollywood celebs remember Debbie Reynolds

William Shatner: Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I’d hoped that my grieving was done for 2016.

Mark Hamill: “#CruelCruelYear,” and a photo of a man kicking the number 6 of ‘2016’ off of a cliff. How shocked we were to learn that Debbie Reynolds passed away just a day after her daughter Carrie.

Albert Brooks: Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can’t believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie.

Ellen DeGeneres: I can’t imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ family are going through this week. I send all of my love.

Josh Gad: Thoughts and prayers with #DebbieReynolds and the entire family right now. Devastatingly sad. There are no words left. RIP.

Debra Messing: So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It’s such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my “mom” for years and I loved her dearly. A legend.

Grant Gustin: Debbie Reynolds helped light my passion for performing ‘Singin in The Rain’. She will always be an icon. Rest with Carrie, Debbie.”

Christina Applegate: I can’t take this. To the whole family. I am so gutted. I am so sorry.

Dane Cook: Damn. RIP Debbie Reynolds. Legendary entertainer. I’m sure broken hearted by the loss of her daughter.

Al Roker: My daughter asked if it’s possible to die from a broken heart. Reynolds knew her daughter needed her.

Miley Cyrus: News makes me wanna hug my mama and never let go.

Zoe Saldana: Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher.