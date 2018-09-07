Hollywood actress Kate Hudson flaunts her baby bumb on Instagram; have a look

Washington DC: Actor Kate Hudson of ‘Bride Wars’ fame, who is expecting her third baby, flaunted her baby bump to the world. She took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to post a mirror selfie wherein she can be seen sporting a Bikini along with a multi-coloured housecoat. Referring to her pregnant belly, she captioned her post, “#Outie”. Have a look at the photo below.

View this post on Instagram

#Outie ☺️ A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Sep 5, 2018 at 11:28pm PDT

The 38-year-old ‘Deepwater Horizon’ actor who announced her pregnancy in April is expecting her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. She had her first child Ryder Robinson with American musician Chris Robinson. While, she had her second child Bingham Hawn Bellamy with another musician Matt Bellamy.

According to page six, the actor earlier wrote it was too “darn challenging to hide, and frankly, hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”