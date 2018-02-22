#HoliWithPARI: ‘Bloody’ Anushka Sharma dares you to blink with PARI new poster
Mumbai: The makers of ‘PARI’ have revealed another poster of Anushka Sharma’s film on Thursday on social media. Anushka Sharma shared the poster on her Instagram where she looked horrific, her face completely covered in blood. She was seen smiling and her bloody red-eye will scare the living hell out of you. Sharing the same, she tweeted, “Keep your eyes wide open. She won’t let you blink.#HoliWithPari “
Take a look at the poster here:
Keep your eyes wide open. She won’t let you blink. #HoliWithPari@paramspeak @OfficialCSFilms @kriarj @poojafilms pic.twitter.com/erMkh53cLm
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 22, 2018
Right from its first look, to the posters, screamers and the trailer, PARI has reminded us of the arresting quality of international cinema; decidedly pushing us into a nightmare that is becoming more terrifying as the film gets closer to its release date.
Also Read: Pari screamer 4: Anushka Sharma’s blood shot eyes will scare the living hell out of you, watch video
Earlier in an interview, Anushka revealed that, “PARI is a great script, and I have complete faith in the vision of the director as well as this collaboration with KriArj Entertainment.”
Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the film also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty.
‘PARI’, produced by Clean Slate Films, is presented by KriArj Entertainment and Kyta Productions and will be released worldwide by Pooja Films on 2nd March, 2018.