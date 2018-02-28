Holi 2018: TV stars share their favourite memories of this festival of colours

With the nation coming together to celebrate Holi, the entire television industry is also gripped by its fever. The colourful festival is not just about water balloons and rang, but also about creating special memories. In a candid conversation with TV artists, the popular celebrities share their favorite memories associated with the festival.

Rajesh Sharma

Holi is one of my favorite festivals. I love playing Holi with my family but I always believe in playing a safe, eco-friendly and a dry Holi. I do not like to waste water and use only skin friendly colors. I would like to wish all my friends a safe and happy Holi.

Sarwar Ahuja

Holi is one of my favorite festivals as it takes us back to my childhood days. My parents always used to encourage me to play the festival of colors that’s why I find it strange that some people don’t like to play Holi. I think it’s an opportunity to share love with your friends and family members and tell them how important they are in your life. This year, we had shot for a dhamakedar Holi sequence on the sets of Mere Papa Hero Hiralal. It was one of the funniest sequences we had shot and it helped in bringing out the child in me.

Riva Arora

Holi is one of my favorite festivals. The entire year I wait for this festival as I enjoy this festival and do lot of fun with my family. From the gulaal to the balloons and the pichkaris, I love it all. I love to play pranks on my sister and mother.

Heena Parmar

Life doesn’t hold any meaning without colors and Holi is all about vivacity, energy and of course, colors. This is also a special day as we get time to meet our loved ones. Also, the celebration helps us to revisit our childhood and I am looking forward to celebrating Holi with my family and friends in Mumbai. I wish everyone a very happy Holi.

Kranti Prakash Jha

Holi is a festival of colors; colors of happiness, colors of love and all other colors you want to paint in your life. I am used to celebrating Holi back home with lots of sweets and my whole family comes together for the festival. We ignite the Holika Dahan a day prior to the festival, followed by puja and other customs. I am looking forward to join my family in the celebrations this year too and have lots of fun with them.

Naman Jain

When I was very young, along with my friends we used to plan on how to celebrate the festival for days. Every year, we all friends used to gather on the terrace and throw water balloons on people walking around our society 3 – 4 days prior to Holi. But that was in the past and now I like to play it in a simple manner and just celebrate with my few friends and family.

Gashmeer Mahajani

I recall the Holi when few of my friends made me try bhaang and it turned out to be a hilarious experience. We all started acting and doing funny actions and even clicked blur pictures. It was so much fun and we still have a great laugh remembering the incident. This Holi is really special as we are getting amazing reviews for my show Anjaan: Special crimes unit and I am looking forward celebrating the auspicious festival with the cast and crew of the show.