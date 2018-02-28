Holi 2018 Tips: TV actresses makes it easy to be in fashion

Holi, the most colourful event of the year which brings about a joy and happiness of its own. If you can’t think of anything else when it comes, how to look for the day and you don’t want the same old stuff when there is so much more to explore and try out.

Television actresses recommend you many ideas keeping fashion and trends in mind.

Confused to pick up outfit for putting up for Holi event. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is ready and happy to help you. She shares, “There is just no end to the types of dresses you can wear at Holi, Kurtis, saari, jeans, tunic, shirts, there is just no limit to experimenting with looks on this day. So if you are still keen on keeping the tradition and wearing white, how about mixing it up with your favourite colour? Almost every colour looks good with white, specially the bright ones like red, orange, blue, shocking pink. One of the most popular ones this year has been the combination of white and plum colour. Apart from that, floral dresses also create a different and yet beautiful look for Holi. Obviously considering the occasion, avoid dresses you can get caught up in or which are hard to manage and go for the one you will be most comfortable in.”

Playing colours and you really dont know if your group really carry organic powder. And you want to flaunt your hairstyle. Helly Shah gives you a piece of help. The actress shares, “The best hairstyle for this occasion is definitely the ponytail. But if you are daring enough, try combining it with a braid. Also remember to apply some moisturiser or other products available in the market to protect your hair. If you want to be extra careful about your hair, you can even find a scarf or ‘bandanna’ that goes well with your dress.”

“Though there is a widely held concept that there’s no need for make-up on Holi since it gets spoiled anyway, this is not true. Make-up is more important on this day than any other function as it will help protect your skin from the dangerous chemicals in the colours. So use water proof make-up, specially as a base and eye make-up, and don’t forget to apply sunscreen on your face and all visible body parts. Bold eyes will enhance your looks even after you have been covered in colours,” Sara Khan believes makeup is must for Holi. She believes in believes blushing and look gorgeous for the occasion.v

“Lahu Munh Lag Gaya” Song that comes in mind of every young girl before stepping out for Holi event. Deepika look seductive and the chemistry between her and Ranveer was anyone’s dream. But if you remember. She looked gorgeous because of her ‘jhumkas’ We mostly avoid jewellery during playing colour. But Mahika Sharma feels they are important. She suggests, “Don’t ever wear your precious or expensive jewellery on Holi as it might get ruined. Instead try going for the cheaper and yet funky jewellery available almost everywhere. If you are wearing a traditional dress, try some jhumkas as they seem to be made for the occasion and are available in so many eye catching designs and colours at very reasonable prices. For a western look you could go for bracelets, ear cuffs, rings or necklaces.”

Shubhangi Atre comes up with the idea of being comfortable while playing with the colours. She asks to avoid heals and wear easy yet stylish foot wear for the event. “Totally avoid wearing heals and find some comfortable rubber fancy shoes. The shoes can be in any style that you are comfortable in like slippers or sneakers as long as there isn’t a chance of slipping in them. If you are carrying a western look then obviously go for sneakers or pumps and for an eastern dress, go for slippers. But dont forget to get the stylish one so that even your fashion works.”