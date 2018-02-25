Holi 2018: The Best Bollywood songs for a dashing ‘Holi’ bash

Whenever we hear a Holi song, we imagine colourful faces, people drenched in colourful water running behind each other carrying pichkaris, getting high on bhang and enjoying the festival to the fullest. The festival of colour is an inseparable part of Indian culture and, Bollywood never misses a chance to infuse the ‘Holi factor’ in the form of dance numbers with stars going footloose and crazy. And it is thanks to Bollywood that we are able to add a filmi tadka to our Holi with foottapping songs. Moving beyond the festival favourites like Rang Barse, and Balam Pichkari, here are some new songs (with a dash of old) that should be on your jukebox this Holi.

Badri Ki Dulhania

The title track of movie ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt is very popular among youngsters. The opening lines of the song Khelan kyun na jaaye tu holi re rasiya… gives the song a Bhojpuri touch. And the rap by Ikka, too, retains the desi flavour that ends with ‘sara ra ra, kabira sara ra ra’. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt steal the show with their flawless chemistry and cool dance moves. The music is different from every other Holi songs, and that’s what makes ‘Badri Ki Dulhania’ unique. For your bash, don’t forget to add ‘Badri Ki Dulhania’ in your playlist, because its cool, yet desi.



Go Pagal

Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starrer ‘Jolly LLB 2’, the sequel to Arshad Warsi-starrer ‘Jolly LLB’, has Go Pagal, a song which is all about Holi madness. Khiladi Kumar along with Huma induces all masti and madness into the song. The quirky lyrics makes the song catchy, especially the hook of the song – Go Pagal – which will make you shout out loud if you are celebrating the festival with your gang. Set yourself free and Go Pagal!



Gori Tu Latth Maar

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer blockbuster ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’ has skilfully captured the essence of Latth Maar Holi, which is an age-old tradition where women hurl sticks on men and men try to defend themselves with a shield. This celebration takes place in the local areas of Barsana and Nandgaon, near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Akshay and Bhumi both have done justice to the song. Singers Sonu Nigam and Palak Muchhal have lent their soulful voices, which makes the song even more engaging. With a blend of folk music and lyrics, Gori Tu Latth Maar is an excellent choice for desi-style holi celebration.



Holi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus ‘Padmaavat’ has a beautiful Manganiyar and Langa folk song, titled, Holi. Unlike other Holi songs, this one is slow and compelling, like a beautiful Indian classical. Richa Sharma’s soulful voice works like magic, and lends a soothing feeling everytime you listen to it. The way Maharani Padmaavati (Deepika) and Maha Rawal Ratan Singh (Shahid) play Holi with each other gives the song a very sensual touch. If you like to tune into classical songs then this track is a must.

Jogi Ji Dheere Dheere

Sachin Pilgaonkar and Sadhana Singh starrer ‘Nadiya Ke Paar’ was a blockbuster in the 80s and later in 1994, the movie was remade by Suraj Barjatya as ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ with an ensemble cast which featured Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles. ‘Nadiya Ke Paar’, a simple romantic village love story features a Holi song, Jogi ji… which depicts how lovers are longing for each other and they ask Jogi ji to help out. The song highlights the essence of village Holi fiesta and has a mix of Hindi and Bhojpuri language. The song is very lively, and will add a vintage touch to your playlist.

Are Jaa Re Hatt Natkhat

Featuring the legendary actress Sandhya Shantaram this song from the movie ‘Navrang’ was a hit in 1959 when the film hit the marque. The musical transitions in the song from fast to slow and Asha Bhosle’s melodious voice will keep you hooked. It is one of the best Holi songs of all-time and all because of Sadhana, the actress who has flawlessly played both male and female characters in one frame and her energy is so infectious that you feel like dancing on those classical beats.

Holi Aayi Re

Holi Aayi Re is yet another Holi song from the 80s era from the movie Mashaal, starring mega star Dilip Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Rati Agnihotri and Waheeda Rehman, which was directed by the late Yash Chopra. The late Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar have lent their voices, and Anil Kapoor, who leads the song, makes it engaging with his insane masti and tapori dance moves. Holi Aayi Re will surely get you to groove.



Maaro Bhar Bharkar Pichkari

Apart from Khelenge Hum Holi, Nadiya se Dariya and O Meri Pehle Hi Tang Thi Choli, this song is yet another number featuring the late superstar Rajesh Khanna. Maaro Bhar Bharkar Pichkari is a simple track, which portrayed the importance of the festival. Apart from Rajesh Khanna, the song also features Reena Roy and Rakesh Roshan. The song has been sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. Just watch Rajesh Khanna dance and celebrate Holi like the superstar with gusto and madness.