Holi 2018: B-town celebrities wish their fans with colourful Holi messages
Today, the entire world is celebrating the festival of colours Holi. On the occasion of Holi, people scrubs colours on each other’s face to express their happiness and joy towards each other. Notably, Holi is one of those festivals in India, which introduces colourful Indian culture to the world with emotions, joy, happiness and tradition.
Just like common people, our Bollywood celebs too never miss any chance to celebrate this colourful festival. Hence, on the occasion of Holi 2018, B-town celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana and others sent Holi wishes to their fans on social media.
Take a look:
Happy Holi folks! Here’s to ending the day scrubbing both gulal and rang barse firmly out of our ears #HoliHai
— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 2, 2018
T 2730 – Happy Holi .. the colours of life be within you ever .. pic.twitter.com/GzvQ8KqfRj
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2018
‘Bura na maano holi hai’ is overused and misused. Dear men, you better behave with women this time. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/Dl6hS6PJAz
— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 2, 2018
#HappyHoli everyone . May this festival of colours fill your lives with lots of joy. pic.twitter.com/4x3kHHmeFi
— emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 2, 2018
आप सब को होली की शुभकामनाएँ।
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 2, 2018
आप सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। आज के दिन दाग़ अच्छे होते है। #HappyHoli
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 2, 2018
Happy Holi!
