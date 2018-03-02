Holi 2018: 5 Holi twists in Bollywood films made everyone surprised

Holi has always been one of the favourite festivals for all people in India. On this festival, people scrubs colours on each other’s face and expresses their joy and happiness. The festival Holi is considered as the most popular festivals of Bollywood filmmakers. After all, if you see Bollywood films, you will find that major twists have always been brought on the Holi scenes or sequences.

Amid all of them, we have brought 5 shocking Holi twists from Bollywood films which have had made everyone surprised as well as shocked.

Take a look:

Sholay

If you are talking about Holi and first film would come to your mind is Sholay. Sholay’s popular Holi song, Holi Ke Din is still one of the favourite Holi songs of people. However, if you have seen the film then you will realise that the Holi song and sequence brings a major twist in the film. When Gabbar men attack Ramgarh people while celebrating Holi, Amitabh Bachchan aka Jai and Dharmendra aka Veeru fight against the goons. However, when they ask Sanjeev Kumar aka Thakur to give them a gun, he doesn’t give it to them. After that, when Jai and Veeru confront Thakur for his deed, he reveals the bitter truth behind it.

Silsila

Yash Chopra’s iconic romantic drama Silsila had brought Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha in one frame. The popular Holi song of the film, Rang Barse is still considered as the best Holi songs of Bollywood. But if you noticed then the song turned out to be the major twist maker of the film. Interestingly, when Amitabh and Rekha play Holi, their respective spouses in the film, i.e Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar get to know about their closeness.

Darr

Yet another Yash Chopra’s thriller, Darr shows a twist in the Holi sequence only. After the Holi song Ang Se Ang Laga Na, Shah Rukh Khan forcefully puts colour on Juhi Chawla’s face. Notably, in that scene, SRK comes in front of Juhi for the first time. Though the song looks good, that scene is shocking.

Damini

Women-centric film Damini has turned out to be the major hit of 1993. In the Holi scene of the film, Meenakshi Sheshadri sees a woman servant getting raped by her brother-in-law and his friends. After this shocking incident, Meenakshi fights against in-laws to give justice to the woman servant until the end.

Waqt: The Race Against Time

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shefali Shah and Priyanka Chopra starrer Waqt: The Race Against Time was a family drama. But, the Holi song of the film, Give Me A Flavour brings a major twist in the film. In the song, Priyanka Chopra finds out that she got pregnant. Later, when Akshay Kumar tells his dad Amitabh Bachchan about her pregnancy, he tells him to be responsible. But after seeing, Akshay’s careless behaviour towards life, Amitabh throws him out of the house with pregnant Priyanka Chopra.

Happy Holi!