Hiten Tejwani and Hina Khan’s beau Rocky Jaiswal take a dig at Priyank Sharma’s body transformation

As we all know, Priyank Sharma is famous among the girls for his handsome looks and chiseled body. The former Bigg Boss 11 contestant has always been posting his shirtless pictures and showing his body transformation on social media. However, recently other Bigg Boss contestant, Hiten Tejwani and Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal took a dig at Priyank’s latest Instagram post in which he mentioned about his body transformation.

Priyank captioned the snap, “Time to look good without clothes TRANSFORMING ! any guesses ?”

After his post, Hiten Tejwani commented on the post. He wrote, “Yeah u need transformation… others have 8 packs.. u should have 12? Aree bus aur kitne transformation?”. Hina Khan’s beau Rocky too commented on the snap. He wrote, “Bhai abb transformers bhi darr rahe hai… ab your abs also have six packs each”.

Well, these comments show their healthy friendship, but Priyank has not yet reacted to it. We wonder why? On the work front, Priyank will next be seen in a Punjabi song, Buzz is that it will mark the reunion of Badshah with singer Aastha Gill.