Hina Khan’s ravishingly hot look in a black sari will make your jaw drop

Popular television actress and style icon, Hina Khan, has made the internet trip over again with her hotness. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress proved in the Bigg Boss house that indeed she is heading towards the road of fashion. With outfits that never got repeated, she has stunned the nation with her desi and firangi avatars.

Hina has also won several accolades for her style picks and has been applauded for her dramatic transformation from bahu to babe. She recently posted a gorgeous picture on Instagram in a black sari and boy we cannot keep calm!

The caption said, “Nothing will work unless u make an effort My summer body is in progress #sareelove”.

She recently bagged the Stylish Diva award at television’s most prestigious awards ceremonies – 2018 Gold Awards. She rocked the red carpet in a shimmery gown and a sleek wet hair look.