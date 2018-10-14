Hina Khan’s first look as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 out, goes viral; watch video

The moment we all were waiting for has finally arrived as everyone’s favourite Hina Khan’s first look as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ has released. Taking to her Instagram account, show’s producer Ekta Kapoor confirmed Hina Khan playing the role of antagonist Komolika who will create havoc in lead pair Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna’s (Erica Fernandes) lives. Earlier, the role was played by Urvashi Dholakia who impressed audiences with her performance and screen presence.

Watch first look video of Hina Khan as Komolika below:

In the promo, Hina looks ravishing in colourful lehenga with silver jewellery, curly hair and backless choli. Her pictures as Komolika are also breaking the internet.

‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’s will mark the entry of Hina in daily shows. Hina became a household name with her character Akshara in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Besides the show, Hina also participated in reality shows namely ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and ‘Bigg Boss’. Hina’s stint in ‘Bigg Boss’ was largely appreciated. She was also the 1st runner-up of the controversial reality show.