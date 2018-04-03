Hina Khan walks the ramp for Streak professional, announcing their summer collection

Mumbai: Actor Hina Khan, who emerged as a fashionista during her stay in Bigg Boss has been slaying at the fashion runways back to back with her pictures from a prestigious fashion week in Dubai. On Monday she walked the ramp for Streak professional to announce their summer collection.

Hina donned an exotic warrior princess in a white high low dress with side french braid exclusively styled by the champion hairstylist in the industry, Jaokim Roos.

Internationally renowned hair styling guru from Sweden Joakim Roos, also known as ‘The King of Hair’ graced the Hair & Beyond seminar in Mumbai where he unveiled the Marigold collection and empowered the professionals by sharing world-class hair styling techniques and tips.

Joakim Roos, Swedish stylist with his trendsetting vision and extraordinary skill said, “Streax Professional has come out with trendy hair colours for this season, that will look the best if styled by the right set of hands. Hair colour needs the right skill and technique to come out beautifully and hence, I am very proud to be part of Hair & Beyond where I can share my learnings with future stylists. It’s wonderful watching these young and enthusiastic talents learning and willing to experiment with newer shades and techniques.”

This happens to be Hina’s hat trick when it comes to the ramp in the last few months as she had walked for designer Arpitha Raj in Dubai and previously for Osaa By Adarsh at Lakme Fashion Week. Well it looks the actress surely is setting the ramp by fire!