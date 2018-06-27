Hina Khan trolled brutally again, this time for her ‘revealing’ monokini pictures

Fashionista and style icon Hina Khan is reaching new peaks with her glamour quotient. The actress’ dramatic transformation from a television bahu to a boss babe has turned many heads. Currently, the actress has been on a romantic vacay with her beau Rocky Jaiswal in Goa.

The Bigg Boss 11 contestant stunned everyone by sharing pictures on Instagram handle showing off her toned body and now Hina has posted many photos where she is seen sizzling in the pool donning a sexy monokini.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame took to Instagram to share some racy bikini-clad pictures of herself. The couple has been actively posting their holiday pictures on Instagram.

Sadly, Hina Khan has often been the victim of trolls and this time again the internet got her. While none of her pictures captured her full look, some of her followers still found them objectionable and started trolling her mercilessly. “Please show some respect to our religion”, said a troll.

Check out the pictures below:

#GoaDiaries let’s swimmmmm 🏊‍♂️ A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jun 26, 2018 at 5:49am PDT

Hina made her television debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and, after playing the lead role of Akshara for eight years, the actor quit the show. She then participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. She has also won several accolades for her stylish avatars.