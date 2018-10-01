Hina Khan shares pictures of gifts she received from fans before her birthday

Everyone knows Hina Khan by now, she played Akshara in daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, and then she was seen in Bigg Boss season 11 where everyone saw her real side, despite of her attitude in the reality show she was able to impress everyone with something new every time. Tomorrow on October 2 Hina will be turning 31 and it looks like she has started the celebration today.

Gifts and wishes have already started arriving at Hina’s residence. From handmade gifts to bouquets of flowers, fans are doing everything they can to make Hina’s day special. Hina as we know is big on social media and couldn’t stop herself from sharing all the love that she is getting. The actress shared some pictures of the gifts that she has been receiving from fans.

There was a rumour of Heena Khan playing the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan made a comeback to the television with this show as Prerna and Anurag. Urvashi Dholakia, who earlier played Komolika in the original version recently confirmed Hina Khan’s name as Komolika of the show.