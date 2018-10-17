Hina Khan reveals how she bagged Komolika’s role in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’

Television queen Ekta Kapoor finally revealed that it will be Hina Khan who’s going to play the antagonist Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, starring Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma and Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu. Ekta Kapoor’s run through of what the character will be like had increased everyone’s excitement around the character and now that her first look is out, we are waiting to see what’s more in store for the viewers.

However, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror Hina Khan revealed how she bagged the role, “ I got a call from Ekta’s (Kapoor) team to meet her. She took me by surprise by offering the role within minutes of the meeting. She said she was keen that I played the part and asked me to take my time. When I asked her why she wanted me for a negative role, she said that I should prove my versatility to the world.”

Hina Khan played a positive role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and now the actress will be seen in negative avatar, “It was like history repeating itself. Nine years ago, I started playing Akshara (the show’s lead) with an introduction scene in which flowers are falling on her face and it was the exact same thing for Komolika.” The actress said.