Hina Khan looks like a bride in a red Kanjivaram saree; see pics

Former ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress Hina Khan always wins hearts with her fashion sense. Earlier, Hina was mostly seen in western outfits but she has opted a traditional look this time, the ‘Bigg Boss’ controversial contestant Hina Khan has shared some pictures of her wearing a red and golden Kanjivaram saree and she is looking gorgeous.

In the pictures, Hina has worn a red silk saree with traditional polka jewellery with her hair tied in a bun and adorned it with gajra, making her look like a bride.

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Mar 29, 2018 at 11:08am PDT

But, to note, this picture of Hina reminds us of ‘Padmavati’ Deepika Padukone. Deepika at HT Style Awards wore the exact same saree which was actually gifted by veteran actress Rekha. And Hina exactly accessorised the same way Deepika did for the awards. Meanwhile, talking about Hina, the actress was in Dubai for a fashion show, where she walked the ramp in a resplendent gold-and-red Kanjeevaram sari.