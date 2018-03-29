Hina Khan is with boyfriend Rocky in Dubai; check out the stunning pictures

Hina Khan is one of the famous personalities in TV world in India, she was a part of hit TV serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata hai’ in which she played a lead role. Hina was last seen in Bigg Boss and was runner-up and after that the actress is in holiday mood. The actress is in Dubai with her boyfriend Rocky and having a blast there. Hina is making sure that her fans also get some glimpse of the city and she is uploading the pictures frequently on her social media account.

Hina looks ravishing in all her pictures and is posing in style. The actress has more than 2 million followers on her Instagram account and gaining more popularity by the day. Recently Hina threatened to delete her Twitter account. She went live on her Instagram account and asked the fans to spread positivity on Twitter or she will delete her account, she ended the conversation by saying spread love.

The reason behind the threat was Hina and Shilpa had many fights and they were not on good terms, because of this fans of both of them had a massive fight on Twitter and started trolling both the celebs. But Hina Khan always tried to stop such trolling. And now she has said that if the trolls do not stop she will delete her account.

On the work front Hina Khan will be seen in a Punjabi Song as of now and she is also enjoying her free time. Last year she received most stylish award, she was also the highest paid actress when she was doing TV. As of now not much information has been revealed about her upcoming projects.