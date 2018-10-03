Hina Khan Birthday: Fans, BFF’S and loads of love make actress’ birthday a day to remember

Love her hate her, but you definitely can’t ignore her. Yes, we are talking about the reigning queen of television industry, Hina Khan. The style icon turned a year older today and Mahn! We must say what a fun filled birthday it was. From fans unconditional love which included loads of gifts and cakes to some crazy dance moves, the actress’ birthday was one helluva event.

Boyfriend Rocky J also left no stone unturned to ensure that his girlfriend had a gala time. While Hina’s friends such as Rohan Mehra, Sapna Chaudhary and Kanchi Kaul wished her on twitter, it was indeed a welcoming change to see Shilpa Shinde wishing Hina on her birthday as the two had a lot of ugly spats on Bigg Boss 11.

The actress herself shared a lot of snapshots and videos where we can see the divas room filled with roses, lilies, carnations and orchids. Telly town celebrities Ravi Dubey, Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonwala were some of the people who graced the birthday party and danced their heart out.

Hina will soon be seen donning the role of Komolika in the second season of Kasauti Zindagi Kay.